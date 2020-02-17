Minimal state interference at Shaheen Bagh, Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana appointed interlocutors

New Delhi, Feb 17:

New Delhi, Feb 17: The Supreme Court today asked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran to talk to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

The court also suggested that the duo pick a third person or possible talk to former CIC Wajahat Habibullah and ask him to join them while speaking to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

The choice of interlocutors is interesting and the appointment of Hegde, who has been very critical of the government only shows that the Supreme Court does not want any state action on the matter.

Hegde is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, who began his career with Mulla and Mulla and Craige Blunt and Caroe Solicitors. He gained his LLM while at work, following which he moved to Delhi to practise in the Supreme Court.

He has represented the government of India in several cases and also appeared before an international arbitral tribunal. Between 1996 and 2004, he was on the Union of India's arguing panel before the Supreme Court. He has also worked as the advocate on record for the state of Karnataka.

Sadhana Ramachandran on the other hand has been an advocate practising since 1978. She has been associated with the National Human Rights Commission for several years. She has a proven track record particularly in the areas of child rights and education. She has also been part of several successful human rights investigations.

Wajahat Habibullah was the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities. Prior to this he held the position of Chief Information Commissioner of India and was an IAS officer from 1968 until his retirement in 2005. He was also the secretary to the government of India, in the ministry of panchayati raj.