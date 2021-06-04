Milkha Singh health update: Legendary Indian sprinter stable in ICU, gets call from PM Modi

Aarogya data for health purposes to be deleted in 180 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, June 04: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh is "better and more stable" as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU of the PGIMER hospital here and also received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about his health on Friday.

In a statement, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said that Milkha is better than Thursday when he was brought to the hospital with dipping levels of oxygen.

"On the basis of his medical parameters today, his condition has been observed better and more stable than yesterday," PGIMER''s official spokesperson, Prof Ashok Kumar, said.

Kumar said that Milkha is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER.

Earlier in the day, Milkha''s son Jeev too said that his father was stable and thanked the PM for calling his father.

"Many thanks to Prime Minister@narendramodi for taking time out of his busy schedule and call dad to find out about his health," Jeev said in a tweet.

Modi on Friday spoke to Milkha and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics"

Milkha Singh admitted to ICU of Chandigarh hospital due to 'dipping levels of oxygen'

Milkha was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday last where he received treatment for the infection.

He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home also.

Milkha''s 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got the infected, continues to be in the ICU of the Fortis hospital.

The Fortis hospital had earlier said that the couple were being treated for COVID pneumonia.

Jeev had reached Chandigarh from Dubai on May 22. His elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a physician in the United States, has also reached here.

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital was a national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 18:49 [IST]