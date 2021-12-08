YouTube
    Military chopper crash: Why the rescue ops are tough

    New Delhi, Dec 08: Rescue operations are on in full swing after a military chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed in Nilgiris Tamil Nadu.

    Military chopper crash: Why the rescue ops are tough

    While reports say that a search is on, the operations are taking longer. The chopper crashed in the Nilgiri Hills which is a forested area. This has made it difficult to access the wreckage. Visuals showed that the wreckage was scattered on the hill-side as a result of which the rescuers are struggling through thick smoke and fire.

    Watch: Latest visuals from site where Army chopper with Gen. Rawat crashedWatch: Latest visuals from site where Army chopper with Gen. Rawat crashed

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as per protocol. The Tamil Nadu government has sent senior officials including the collector of Nilgiri to the crash site to assist in the rescue operations. The forest minister of the state will also reach the spot.

    An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

    Five people have died in the incident while two are in hospital. Further details are not known as of now.

    Military chopper crash: Rajnath briefs PM Modi, to make statement in ParliamentMilitary chopper crash: Rajnath briefs PM Modi, to make statement in Parliament

    The chopper was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 14:56 [IST]
