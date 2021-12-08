Military chopper crash: Senior defence officials meet, Singh monitors situation

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 08: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following the crash of a military chopper that was carrying Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others.

    A meeting of the senior defence ministry officials also took place. Singh also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.

    The Tamil Nadu government has sent senior officials including the collector of Nilgiri to the crash site to assist in the rescue operations. The forest minister of the state will also reach the spot.

    An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

    Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 16:13 [IST]
