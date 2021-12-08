Military chopper crash: Rajnath briefs PM Modi, to make statement in Parliament

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 08: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliament on the Military chopper crash that took place in Tamil Nadu today. The chopper was carrying Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 13 others.

    As per the protocol, Singh has already briefed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a source tells OneIndia.

    An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

    Five people have died in the incident while two are in hospital. Further details are not known as of now.

    The chopper was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.

