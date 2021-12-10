Conversation between former officers of India-Pak armies on Gen Rawat will win you over

'It's ok to be mediocre': This is what Copter crash lone survivor wrote to school

In pics: Amit Shah, Doval, others pay last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat

Military chopper crash: Brigadier LS Lidder laid to rest with full military honours

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 10: The nation bid tearful adieu to Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who passed away in the IAF helicopter crash along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others.

His wife Geetika Liddar and daughter Aashna Liddar said goodbye to him in an emotional manner.

"We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier's wife. It's a big loss," said Brig LS Lidder's wife Geetika Lidder.

"I am going to be 17. So he was with me for 17 years, we will go ahead with happy memories. It's a national loss. My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined and better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator." Said an emotional Aashna Lidder, daughter of Brig LS Lidder

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Brigadier LS Lidder, who died along with 12 others in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Delhi: Brig LS Lidder laid to final rest with full military honours. The officer lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December. pic.twitter.com/u0ybylFOTC — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Brigadier Lidder's mortal remains were kept at Brar square in Delhi Cantonment before the cremation. Many senior defence personnel also paid their last respects to Lidder at Brar square.

Along with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Lidder was among the 13 killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Born on June 26, 1969, Brigadier Lidder was defence assistant to the CDS since January 2021.

He was commissioned in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) in December 1990 and commanded a battalion of the JAKRIF in Congo as UN peacekeeping force. He also commanded a brigade on India's northern borders.

He served as director at the Military Operations Directorate and also as defence assistant at Kazakhstan.

Approved for the Major General rank, he was due to take over a division.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:45 [IST]