LIVE: Military chopper Mi-17V5 crashes in TN's Coonoor; Rajnath Singh reaches CDS Bipin Rawat’ home

Army chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu: Full list of passengers who all were on board

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Dec 08: An Indian army helicopter Mi-17V5 helicopter, carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and at least one family member, has crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor in Nilgiris district as four persons were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility due to foggy conditions..

As soon as the chopper crashed, a search and rescue operation was launched from nearby bases. Local people too swung into rescue work. Five bodies have been recovered so far.

However, there was no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH choppper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.