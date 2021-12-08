LIVE: Military chopper Mi-17V5 crashes in TN's Coonoor; Rajnath Singh reaches CDS Bipin Rawat’ home

Chennai, Dec 08: An Indian army helicopter Mi-17V5 helicopter, carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and at least one family member, has crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor in Nilgiris district as four persons were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility due to foggy conditions..
As soon as the chopper crashed, a search and rescue operation was launched from nearby bases. Local people too swung into rescue work. Five bodies have been recovered so far. However, there was no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH choppper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches CDS Bipin Rawat’s home in Delhi.
3:54 PM, 8 Dec
Death toll in IAF chopper crash rises to 11. An Air Force helicopter, with CDS General Bipin Rawat and some of his family members on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor today.
3:45 PM, 8 Dec
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to move Coimbatore from Chennai Airport today evening and then move to Nilgiris, following the incident of military chopper crash between Coimbatore and Sulur.
3:45 PM, 8 Dec
I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran
3:36 PM, 8 Dec
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will shortly address the Parliament on the helicopter crash.
3:35 PM, 8 Dec
Five people have died and three have suffered from 85% burns, sources said.
3:35 PM, 8 Dec
"Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor. Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were onboard including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members. Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured": West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
3:35 PM, 8 Dec
Fourteen people were on board the Air Force’s Mi-17V5 helicopter, although there are some reports that say there were only nine. The Air Force has, however, confirmed that General Bipin Rawat was one of those on board. There is no confirmation on his condition at this time.
3:34 PM, 8 Dec
IAF Chief VR Chaudhri on way to crash site
IAF chopper crash: Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is reaching Sulur airbase, say sources pic.twitter.com/g8DRCIvBe0
IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site. Five people have died and two have survived; they are in hospital with severe burn injuries.
3:33 PM, 8 Dec
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari to reach the crash site. Chaudhri is currently on his way to Sulur airbase.
3:23 PM, 8 Dec
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following the crash of a military chopper that was carrying Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others.
A meeting of the senior defence ministry officials also took place. Singh also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.
2:59 PM, 8 Dec
Rahul Gandhi prays for safety of CDS and others on board
2:59 PM, 8 Dec
Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board. I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing.
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said he was deeply saddened:
2:56 PM, 8 Dec
Reactions started pouring with ministers, politicians praying for the safety of the passengers on board.
2:44 PM, 8 Dec
When Gen Rawat survived a crash
General Rawat who took over as India’s first CDS on December 31 2019 had once survived a chopper crash. It was on February 3 2015, Rawat survived a Cheetah crash in Dimapur, Nagaland. He was a Lieutenant General at that time.
The chopper had crashed minutes after taking off in Dimapur. Two pilots and a Colonel too survived the crash which took place due to an engine failure.
General Rawat had sustained minor injuries. The chopper had barely climbed 20 metres before it went out of control and crashed.
2:44 PM, 8 Dec
Three officials have been rescued so far while a search is on for the fourth person, an official said. The injured have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris.
2:43 PM, 8 Dec
According to reports, 14 senior defence officials were on board and the chopper was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington.
2:42 PM, 8 Dec
As soon as the chopper crashed, a search and rescue operation was launched from nearby bases.
2:42 PM, 8 Dec
Bodies recovered from the site of the crash (between Coimbatore and Sulur where a military chopper crashed) have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu: Sources
2:41 PM, 8 Dec
The forest minister of the state will also reach the spot.
2:41 PM, 8 Dec
The Tamil Nadu government has sent senior officials including the collector of Nilgiri to the crash site to assist in the rescue operations.
2:41 PM, 8 Dec
The chopper was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.
2:30 PM, 8 Dec
#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW
Watch video of rescue work at the chopper crash site
2:28 PM, 8 Dec
