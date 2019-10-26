For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019
Mild earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar
India
Mumbai, Oct 26: Maharashtra's Palghar district experienced a mild tremor, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale, on Saturday, an official said.
An earthquake, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale within a depth of 5 km, was experienced at around 8.45 am in the district, chief of disaster cell Vivekanand Kadam said.
No damage of property or casualty has been reported, he added.
The district experienced at least six tremors in the duration of 40 minutes a couple of days ago.
4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner, tremors felt nearby villages
Dhundalwadi in Dahanu taluka is the epicenter of earthquakes in Palghar district and has been experiencing tremors for the last one year.