    Mild earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 26: Maharashtra's Palghar district experienced a mild tremor, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale, on Saturday, an official said.

    Representational image
    An earthquake, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale within a depth of 5 km, was experienced at around 8.45 am in the district, chief of disaster cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

    No damage of property or casualty has been reported, he added.

    The district experienced at least six tremors in the duration of 40 minutes a couple of days ago.

    Dhundalwadi in Dahanu taluka is the epicenter of earthquakes in Palghar district and has been experiencing tremors for the last one year.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
