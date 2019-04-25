  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Might send rosogollas, gifts, but won't give votes': Mamata Banerjee's reply to Modi

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 25: Replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revelation that Mamata Banerjee send him Kurtas and sweet every year, the Trinamool chief said that she might send rosogollas, gifts on occasions but won't give them her vote.

    ''We welcome guests with rosogollas and gifts but not a single vote will be given (to BJP)," she said without naming PM Modi.

    Might send rosogollas, gifts, but wont give votes: Mamata Banerjees reply to Modi
    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

    Banerjee said it is Bengal's culture to greet guests on "special occasions."

    'Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye': Modi's barb at opposition over PM candidate

    Ruling out any possibilities of voting for the ruling party, Banerjee made the comments at a rally in Serampore in Hooghly district after PM Modi's interview to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar aired by TV channels in which the Prime Minister mentioned her gifts to him.

    During the interview with Akshay Kumar , Modi said that Didi (what Mamata Banerjee is called by many) keeps sending him sweets, Bengal's choicest ones on several occasions over and above presenting him with Bengal handloom kurtas.

    The Prime Minister's revelation had sent the Trinamool scurrying for cover. With Mamata Banerjee trying to hold on to the 28 per cent minority voters in West Bengal, her friendly gestures towards Narendra Modi might sour her relations with minorities in the state.

    Meanwhile, the Congress took notice of the interaction and said this hints at a secret tie-up between the BJP and Trinamool. Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra said this proved the "friendly relationship" between PM Modi and Banerjee.

    Modi suffering from 'haratanka', says Mamata Banerjee

    Speaking to reporters at the Press Club, Mitra said, "Both these governments do not believe in the democratic set up of the country. They are autocratic and work towards throttling the voice of the Opposition. The BJP government is dictating terms to others and the TMC government here is unleashing terror against other parties."

    Bengal votes in seven phases in the national elections that end on May 19.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi mamata banerjee akshay kumar lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue