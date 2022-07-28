YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    MiG aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, 2 pilots feared dead

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, July 28: A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Barmer city of Rajasthan on on Thursday evening.

    MiG aircraft crashes in Rajasthans Barmer
    Twitter

    The debris of the aircraft was found scattered on a half-kilometer stretch in Bhimda village in Barmer district. The area's district collector

    According to reports, two pilots who were inside the aircraft are feared dead. The exact reason for the crash is not known yet.

    The crash has once again turned the spotlight on India's longest-serving fighter plane, its safety record and the IAF's plans to replace the ageing jets with newer ones in the coming years.

    IAF MiG-21 plane crash: Wing Commander Harshit Sinha deadIAF MiG-21 plane crash: Wing Commander Harshit Sinha dead

    3The Bison is the latest variant of Mig-21 in IAF service. IAF operates four squadrons of MiG-21 Bison aircraft - a squadron has 16 to 18 fighter jets. The last of these upgraded MiG-21s are set to be phased out in three to four years.

    The air force got its first single-engine MiG-21 in 1963, and it progressively inducted 874 variants of the Soviet-origin supersonic fighters to bolster its combat potential. Of the 874 MiG-21 variants inducted by the IAF, over 60% were licence-produced in India.

    More than 400 MiG-21s have been involved in accidents that have claimed the lives of more than 200 pilots during the last six decades, earning the fighters ominous epithets such as "Flying Coffin" and "Widow Maker".

    Comments

    More AIRCRAFT News  

    Read more about:

    aircraft rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X