MHT CET 2018 admit card releasing on this date, check steps to download

The MHT CET 2018 admit card will be available soon. Once released it could be found on the official website.

The admit card will be released on April 24 and here we provide you the steps on how to download the same. The examination is conducted to admit candidates to the full time undergraduate degree courses in engineering/technology (BE/BTech) and pharmacy (BPharm/Pharm D) in various recognised institutions in Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2018: Exam pattern

Questions will be based on syllabus of maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education

Class 11 curriculum: 20 per cent weightage

Class 12 curriculum: 80 per cent weightage

Difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for mathematics, physics, chemistry and for biology it will be at par with NEET

Questions will be application based

No negative marking

The medium for examination shall be English or Marathi or Urdu for physics, chemistry and biology.

MHT CET 2018: Syllabus

Physics

Circular Motions, Gravitation, Rotational Motions, Oscillations, Elasticity, Surface Tension, Stationary Waves, Wave Motion, Kinetic Theory of Gas and Radiation, Wave Theory of Light, Interference and Diffraction, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Electric Current, Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Electrons and Photons, Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei and Communication SystemsForce, Measurements, Ray optics, Refraction of light, Scalars and Vectors, Friction in Solids and liquids

Chemistry

Solid State, Solutions and Colligative Properties, Chemical Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, General principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, P block elements, D and F block elements, Co-ordination compounds, Halogen Derivatives, Alkanes and Arenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ether Alcohols, Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids, Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen, Biomolecules, Polymers and Chemistry in Everyday Life, Basic concepts of chemistry, States of matter (gases and liquids), Surface chemistry, Nature of Chemical Bond, Hydrogen, Redox Reactions, s-block elements, Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry.

Mathematics

Mathematical Logic, Matrices, Continuity, Differentiation, Application of Derivative, Indefinite Integration, Definite Integrals, Ratio, Proportion and Partnership, Commission, Brokerage and Discount, Insurance and Annuity, Demography, Bivariate Data and Correlation, Regression Analysis, Random Variable and Probability Distribution, Trigonometric Functions and Trigonometric Functions of Compound Angles, Factorization, Straight Line, Circle and Conics, Sets, Relations, Functions, Probability, Sequence and Series

Biology

Genetics and Evolution, Biotechnology and its applications, Biology and Human Welfare, Plant Physiology, Reproduction in Organisms, Ecology and Environment, Cell Structure and Division, Diversity in Living World, Human Physiology, Structural Organization in Animal and Plants, Biochemistry of Cell, Water Relations and Mineral Nutrition, Development and Plant Growth, Animal Tissues, Human Nutrition and Human Respiration.

MHT-CET 2018: Counselling process

The counselling process will be held in the first week of June, once the result is declared on June 3, as per schedule. At the counselling centres, the candidates need to verify their documents, and have to choose preferred institutes. It will be a Centralized Allotment Process (CAP), and the allotment of seats will be done according to the merit of candidates and their preferences.

Important dates

Last date for online registration: March 25

Admit card: April 24 to May 10

MHT CET 2018 examination: May 10

Declaration of result: June 3

MHT-CET 2018: How to download admit card

Go to dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Click on download admit card option

Enter the registration number, roll number

In the new window, admit card will appear

Take a printout

