MHT CET 2018 admit card releasing on this date, check steps to download

The MHT CET 2018 admit card will be available soon. Once released it could be found on the official website.
The admit card will be released on April 24 and here we provide you the steps on how to download the same. The examination is conducted to admit candidates to the full time undergraduate degree courses in engineering/technology (BE/BTech) and pharmacy (BPharm/Pharm D) in various recognised institutions in Maharashtra.
MHT CET 2018: Exam pattern
- Questions will be based on syllabus of maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education
- Class 11 curriculum: 20 per cent weightage
- Class 12 curriculum: 80 per cent weightage
- Difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for mathematics, physics, chemistry and for biology it will be at par with NEET
- Questions will be application based
- No negative marking
- The medium for examination shall be English or Marathi or Urdu for physics, chemistry and biology.
MHT CET 2018: Syllabus
Physics
Circular Motions, Gravitation, Rotational Motions, Oscillations, Elasticity, Surface Tension, Stationary Waves, Wave Motion, Kinetic Theory of Gas and Radiation, Wave Theory of Light, Interference and Diffraction, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Electric Current, Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Electrons and Photons, Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei and Communication SystemsForce, Measurements, Ray optics, Refraction of light, Scalars and Vectors, Friction in Solids and liquids
Chemistry
Solid State, Solutions and Colligative Properties, Chemical Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, General principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, P block elements, D and F block elements, Co-ordination compounds, Halogen Derivatives, Alkanes and Arenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ether Alcohols, Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids, Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen, Biomolecules, Polymers and Chemistry in Everyday Life, Basic concepts of chemistry, States of matter (gases and liquids), Surface chemistry, Nature of Chemical Bond, Hydrogen, Redox Reactions, s-block elements, Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry.
Mathematics
Mathematical Logic, Matrices, Continuity, Differentiation, Application of Derivative, Indefinite Integration, Definite Integrals, Ratio, Proportion and Partnership, Commission, Brokerage and Discount, Insurance and Annuity, Demography, Bivariate Data and Correlation, Regression Analysis, Random Variable and Probability Distribution, Trigonometric Functions and Trigonometric Functions of Compound Angles, Factorization, Straight Line, Circle and Conics, Sets, Relations, Functions, Probability, Sequence and Series
Biology
Genetics and Evolution, Biotechnology and its applications, Biology and Human Welfare, Plant Physiology, Reproduction in Organisms, Ecology and Environment, Cell Structure and Division, Diversity in Living World, Human Physiology, Structural Organization in Animal and Plants, Biochemistry of Cell, Water Relations and Mineral Nutrition, Development and Plant Growth, Animal Tissues, Human Nutrition and Human Respiration.
MHT-CET 2018: Counselling process
The counselling process will be held in the first week of June, once the result is declared on June 3, as per schedule. At the counselling centres, the candidates need to verify their documents, and have to choose preferred institutes. It will be a Centralized Allotment Process (CAP), and the allotment of seats will be done according to the merit of candidates and their preferences.
Important dates
- Last date for online registration: March 25
- Admit card: April 24 to May 10
- MHT CET 2018 examination: May 10
- Declaration of result: June 3
MHT-CET 2018: How to download admit card
- Go to dtemaharashtra.gov.in
- Click on download admit card option
- Enter the registration number, roll number
- In the new window, admit card will appear
- Take a printout