MHA to host Kargil leaders on July 1

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 27: After the all party meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir parties with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs will host parties from the Kargil region on July 1.

The PM's meeting had no representation from Ladakh. The meeting will be chaired by Minister of State for Home, Kishan Reddy. This meeting would be in continuance of the meetings that the MHA has been holding with the representatives from Ladakh. The meetings are focused on the protection of their land, culture and language.

Earlier a meeting was held with the representatives from Ladakh, but the people of Kargil wanted a separate meeting, Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with leaders of various political parties of Jammu and Kashmir. Detailed discussions were done on strengthening democracy in Jammu & Kashmir.

In the backdrop of establishment of three tier Panchayati Raj System with the election and constitution of Block and District Development Councils, there were detailed deliberations on how to give further fillip to the democratic process in Jammu & Kashmir. Leaders of various Political parties shared their views on the way forward in this regard. They also expressed their commitment to the constitution and strengthening democracy.

PM Modi appreciated the cordial atmosphere of talks and the frank exchange of views. He stressed that our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. He added that Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K's development trajectory.

PM told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, especially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled.

Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction at the progress of development projects in J&K. He urged all the leaders to work together for the progress of J&K and to realize the aspirations of youth.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Jammu & Kashmir has come a long way with major boost to development along with transparency.

Around 90% saturation has been achieved in individual beneficiary Central Government schemes in J&K. Several major road projects, two new AIIMS, 7 new Medical Colleges are being set up. New industrial policy has been notified with Rs 28,400 crore package to accelerate industrial growth in J&K with creation of 4.5 lakh jobs.

Shah emphasised that the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament.

Story first published: Sunday, June 27, 2021, 8:30 [IST]