MHA recommends President Kovind to reject Nirbhaya rapist's mercy plea

New Delhi, Dec 06: The Union Home Ministry has sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, officials said on Friday. The move came two days after the file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to the Home Ministry. The file has been forwarded to the President for consideration and final decision.

The Home Ministry has also commented in the file recommending the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the official said.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President. Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries.

The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests. The rejection of the mercy plea of the Nirbhaya gang rape comes at a time when there is nationwide outrage over the gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.

President Ram Nath Kovind said,''Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to file mercy petition. Parliament should review mercy petitions.''

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Chairperson, Swati Maliwal had urged Kovind to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case.

Maliwal's hunger strike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction entered the third day on Thursday. Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows in the 2012 gangrape and murder case of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed a mercy petition before the President.