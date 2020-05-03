  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MHA orders ‘second line of defence’ for police as cases rise

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 03: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Sunday directed chief secretaries, director generals of police (DGPs) of all states and heads of central paramilitary forces to "prepare a second line of defence" in police to make up for those who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID-19.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The MHA said the police chiefs may consider the option of ''work from home'' for personnel not deployed on frontline, and wherever feasible.

    "To meet the challenge of COVID-19, and to ensure sustainment of control strategy for COVID- 19, police forces need to prepare an effective second line of defence to make up for the police personnel who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID infection during the pandemic," the home ministry said.

    'Ready to live with Coronavirus': Kejriwal announces lockdown relaxations with conditions

    "Forces can use the services of home guards, civil defence, NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides and Students Police Cadets in the areas where there are not imminent law and order duties," it added.

    The order comes in the wake of reports of more personnel being infected with Covid-19 cases. The CRPF has been the worst hit with more than 100 of its troopers testing positive in Delhi which forced it to seal its headquarters on Sunday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus home ministry

    Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 19:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X