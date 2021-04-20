YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    delhi coronavirus oxygen

    MHA making efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to Delhi hospitals

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The Union Home Ministry is making all efforts to make available oxygen to hospitals in Delhi and will try to ensure that there is no shortage of the essential public health commodity, officials said on Tuesday.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier urged the Centre "with folded hands" to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals will run out of it in a few hours.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The home ministry is making all efforts to smoothen the supply lines of oxygen to Delhi to deal with the shortage of medical oxygen in the capital''s hospitals, a government official said.

    The central government will try to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen and that there is no shortage of oxygen in any hospital in Delhi, the official said.

    The Centre last Friday directed the states to ensure uninterrupted movement of medical oxygen carrying vehicles along their borders and said that they must not impose any curb on production and supply of the essential public health commodity anywhere.

    On Sunday, the Centre banned supply of oxygen to industrial units, except in nine specified categories.

    MORE delhi NEWS

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 22:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X