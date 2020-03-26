MHA issues fresh guidelines exempting more services from lockdown

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: Fresh guidelines have been issued by the Home Ministry in the wake of the 21 day lockdown. The MHA said that the Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG have been exempted from the lockdown.

Forest staff and workers involved in maintaining zoos, wildlife, fire fighting in the forests, watering plantation and patrolling have also been exempt. Shops for seeds and pesticides data and cal centres of the government, manufacturing units of essential goods have been exempt. Drugs, pharmaceutical, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, coal and mineral production, transportation, supply of explosives and activities required for mining operations have also been exempt.