    MHA introduces new 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' to fast-track entry requests into India from Afghanistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: In view of the current situation in Afghanistan, The Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced a new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" to fast-track visa applications for entry into India, said the spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs. The visa provisions were reviewed in view of the situation in Afghanistan, the official added.

    The MEA has set up an 'Afghanistan Cell' to coordinate repatriation and related matters in the backdrop of the Taliban seizing control of the country. The announcement by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on setting up of the Cell came on Monday night hours after he said that India will facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country.

    Meanwhile, Kabul's airport reopened early on Tuesday after being closed for hours by US forces following a breakdown in security on the tarmac.

    afghanistan taliban

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 9:45 [IST]
    Click to comments
    X