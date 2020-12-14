MHA clears CornerShot to give much needed boost to counter-insurgency operations

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: The Centre has procured CornerShot decides to be used with Glock pistols in a bid to provide a boost to counter-insurgency operations.

    The CornerShot, provides its operator with the ability to observer and engage targets from behind cover and will also minimise the casualties and gunshot wounds during a counter-insurgency operations or in hostile situations.

    Image Courtesy: www.drdo.gov.in

    The proposal was recently cleared by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The CornerShot will enable the user to detect and engage targets effectively using traverse firing day or night, a senior official told OneIndia.

    To deal with China, Pak, Indian Army mulls dual task fighting formations

    This would be the first time that the CRPF, BSF and other personnel will be using the CornerShot, although it has been used in training purposes in the past. The weapon system comprises two joined sections. While the front portion holds the pistol along with the camera, the other features include tactical LED light, laser device and other attachments. The rear section houses the monitor, controls and has a foldable butt. The CornerShots being purchased will have a visible laser indicator with zeroing mechanism for range not less than 15 metres under clear starlight night conditions. The operator can quickly swivel the weapon system up to 60 degrees in either direction and turn it back to strength as quickly.

    ministry of home affairs drdo weapons

    Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 8:56 [IST]
    X