    Mumbai, Oct 04: The Maharashtra CET Cell on Sunday released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 for PCM group on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on CET's official website.

    According to the notice, the MHT CET exam for PCM group is scheduled to be held from October 12 to 20, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Earlier the CET cell had released the hall tickets for PCB group on its official website.

    "Admit Card for PCM group of MHT CET 2020 Examination will be available from 4 th October 2020 (00:01 Hrs) in the registered candidate's login. Kindly visit https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in and login to your account to download the Admit Card and Unconditional Undertaking," reads the official notice.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 4, 2020, 15:25 [IST]
    X