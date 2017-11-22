MG University semester exam 2017 results declared, how to check

The MG University semester exam 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala published the results for the various exams conducted between 2013 and 2017. The results have been published for regular, reappear, supplementary, improvement, CBCSS examinations for various semesters and courses including BSc, BCA, BBA, BSW, BFT, BTS, BCom, BA, BVoc and BA hons economics form 2013 to this year.

Those who have appeared for the BSc CBCSS paper can apply for scrutiny and revaluation. The fee of Rs 350 and Rs 140 should be paid to the office of the controller of examinations by December 4, 2017. The results are available on mgu.ac.in.

How to download MG University semester exam 2017 results:

Go to mgu.ac.in

Click on examination results

Follow the link for CBCSS(2013 ADMISSIONS)

Scroll down and click on the link for the examination for which you wish to download the result.

You will be asked for the name of the examination and a PRN. Fill in these details and search for your result.

Download results

Take a printout

OneIndia News