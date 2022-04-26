Mevani arrested for second time on charge of molesting policewoman

New Delhi, Apr 26: Hours after Gujarat independent MLA, Jignesh Mevani was granted bail by a court in Assam, he was re-arrested in a second case that had been recently filed.

News agency PTI reported that a case of assault and molestation has been booked against him. Reports said that the second case which has been filed against Mevani promoted the police to re-arrest him just 13 hours after he had been granted bail.

He is said to have been arrested on charges of assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman police officer four days ago. The incident is said to have taken place when Mevani was being escorted by a woman police officer from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar along with additional superintendent of police, Surjeet Singh Panesar.

The incident took place on April 21 according to the FIR that was registered on the same day by the Barpeta Road police station. The lady officer alleged that the MLA had used abusive language against her inside the vehicle. When she asked him to behave he is said to have acted in an agitated manner and used more abusive language. He tried to frighten me and pushed me on my seat with force, she alleged while adding that she had been touched inappropriately while pushing.

Mevani has denied the allegations and termed this as a BJP conspiracy. They want to tarnish my image and destroy me, he added.

