Metroman E Sreedharan set to join BJP ahead of Kerala assembly election 2021

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18: Elattuvalapil Sreedharan popularly known as the 'Metro Man' is set to take a political plunge. Sreedharan will officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, ahead of the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election. He will join the saffron party during its Vijay Yatra. The yatra will be led by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran.

Kerala is among the five states where Assembly polls will be held later this year.

He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, the Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur in 2005 by the French government and was named one of Asia's Heroes by TIME magazine in 2003.

Sreedharan was appointed by the former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to serve on the United Nations's High Level Advisory Group on Sustainable Transport (HLAG-ST) for a period of three years in 2015. He is also a member of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.