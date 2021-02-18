YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Metroman E Sreedharan set to join BJP ahead of Kerala assembly election 2021

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18: Elattuvalapil Sreedharan popularly known as the 'Metro Man' is set to take a political plunge. Sreedharan will officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, ahead of the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election. He will join the saffron party during its Vijay Yatra. The yatra will be led by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran.

    Metroman E Sreedharan set to join BJP ahead of Kerala assembly polls

    Kerala is among the five states where Assembly polls will be held later this year.

    Tight slap on the face of BJP, SAD and AAP: Congress on Punjab civic body poll win

    He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, the Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur in 2005 by the French government and was named one of Asia's Heroes by TIME magazine in 2003.

    Sreedharan was appointed by the former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to serve on the United Nations's High Level Advisory Group on Sustainable Transport (HLAG-ST) for a period of three years in 2015. He is also a member of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp kerala politics

    Story first published: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X