Metro Man E Sreedharan will be BJP's CM candidate in Kerala says Union Minister

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 03: E Sreedharan, also known as 'Metro Man' will be the BJP's chief ministerial candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2021, according to Union Minister, V Muraleedharan.

@BJP4Keralam will fight #Keralapolls with E Sreedharan Ji as its Chief Ministerial Candidate. We will defeat both @CPIMKerala & @INCKerala to provide a corruption-free, development-oriented Governance for the people of Kerala, the minister said in a tweet.

@BJP4India under the able leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji will strive to take care of the needs of the People of Kerala. The New Kerala under E Sreedharan Ji will pave the way for an efficient & effective Govt in the state. #ESreedharan, he said in another tweet.

Earlier BJP's state head, K Surendran said that the Kerala BJP requests party's national leadership to declare "Metroman" E Sreedharan as NDA's chief ministerial candidate for upcoming assembly elections.

Sreedharan had joined the BJP in February and had evinced interest in being the CM candidate for the upcoming elections. "If the BJP wins Kerala Assembly polls, the focus will be on bringing the state out of debt trap and develop infrastructure there," Sreedharan said, according to a PTI report.

Sreedharan had said he was joining the BJP to ensure justice for the people of Kerala who were being deprived of the fruits of development due to the self-centric attitude of the present CPI(M)-led LDF government.

The 88-year old Sreedharan, who played a major role in executing Kerala''s ambitious Kochi metro rail project, also said he would contest the Assembly polls if the party decides so. The constituency will be decided by the BJP, he added.