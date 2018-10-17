MeToo: Singer accuses music composer Toshi of sexual harassment

India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Mumbai, Oct 17: Singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa has accused Music Director Toshi of sexual harassment. 

    Singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa. Courtesy: ANI news
    Narrating her #MeToo story, Varsha Singh, said, "We were in his car and I asked him (Music Director Toshi) when are we going to record. He told me that we'll go upstairs shortly & then record. He pulled out a bottle & started to drink in the car. He touched my thighs, I told him it's totally incorrect."

    "He (Toshi) said it won't be repeated. We went upstairs and I found that we were alone. He then said that he wants to make love to and forced me a lot. I told him I am engaged. But now he is saying that all my allegations are baseless," she said.

    A day before Varsha had accused Kailer Kher of sexual harassment. The singer shared the incident in a video posted on YouTube.

    In the video, Varsha alleged that Kher persuaded and tried to come in close proximity with her even when she didn't welcome the gesture. Varsha said that she was traumatised by the incident as she considered Kailash as her 'guru' (teacher).

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 9:24 [IST]
