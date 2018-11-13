  • search

#MeToo movement: Alok Nath expelled from CINTAA

    Mumbai, Oct 13: Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) on Tuesday expelled Alok Nath from its membership till further notice after he failed to appear before it's executive committee. He was accused of rape and harassment by director and producer Vinta Nanda.

    Senior Joint Secretary said,''Alok Nath has been asked to appear during AGM on May 1 & if he fails, he'll be permanently expelled.''

    CINTAA had called Vinta Nanda & Alok Nath for a meeting on Monday. But, Alok Nath didn't turn up citing health issues.

    Vinta Nanda came out with her story after a long wait of 20 years, accusing Alok Nath of rape and constant sexual harassment under intoxication. Many other women co-stars joined in to share accounts of misconduct by the actor after Nanda's story came out, one of whom was Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan.

