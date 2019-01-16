Meteorology dept launches special app to give weather info on Kumbh Mela 2019

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Prayagraj, Jan 16: The Kumbh Mela of 2019 kicked off in Prayagraj on Tuesday, January 15, and it is being held in a grand way this time. The biggest religious congregation in the holy city in Uttar Pradesh has seen a lot of technological aid this time to make it friendlier for people and one among them is a special mobile app that the meteorological department has launched to help the pilgrims and visitors know the natural conditions well ahead of their footfall.

According to a report in Naidunia, the app will be useful in knowing the weather conditions every hour and also the weather forecasts for the next three days.

Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday, January 15, launched the special app at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The app, called "Kumbh Mela Weather Service" can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The minister said the app will not only be helpful for the visitors but also agencies that are related to the event. The app will help one know about the temperature, humidity, rainfall and wind speed.

The meteorology department has also set up five weather stations within a radius of five to 10 kilometres of the mela, Naidunia report said, adding that while four of them are permanent, one is mobile. Harsh Vardhan said the permanent stations will keep serving the people of the city even after the event gets over. The mela will conclude on March 4.