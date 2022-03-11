Merge with us: TMC’s suggestion to a humiliated Congress

New Delhi, Mar 11: With the Congress facing back to back humiliating defeats in the elections, the Trinamool Congress has suggested that the party merge with it. The TMC targeted the Congress and said that it could not take on the BJP nationally.

The TMC added that the Congress should merge with it and called on leaders to join hands under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. Transport and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said that he does not understand why such an old party like Congress is disappearing. We were also part of this party. The Congress should merge with the TMC and this is the right time. If this is done then nationally we can fight on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose. We can also fight against the principles of Nathuram Godse, he also added.

We said for a long time that the Congress cannot fight against a force like the BJP. To fight The BJP, we need a leader like Mamata Banerjee and the Congress should understand this, TMC spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh said.

The TMC's mouthpiece, Jago Bangla had said that the Congress had confined itself to Twitter instead of building a strong collation against the BJP. We have told this to the Congress, but the party seems to be least bothered, the article read.

The TMC however did not put up a good show in Goa and bagged just two seats. Further their election ally, MGP has said that it would support to the party and this left the TMC in an embarrassing situation.

