    New Delhi, Aug 03: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 10th Result 2021 to be announced at 12 pm on Tuesday at cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE would host the class 10th result on multiple platforms so that students can check their results conveniently.

    Mere ko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai: Ahead of CBSE Class 10 results, Netizens share hilarious memes

    The CBSE results, before announcements triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

    Anxious students were either using this as a coping mechanism pre-announcement or sharing their feelings after 12 pm when the results will be declared by CBSE. The Twitter memes ranged from the CBSE site lagging to the reaction of backbenchers at good results.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 11:22 [IST]
    X