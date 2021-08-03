'Mere ko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai': Ahead of CBSE Class 10 results, Netizens share hilarious memes
New Delhi, Aug 03: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 10th Result 2021 to be announced at 12 pm on Tuesday at cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE would host the class 10th result on multiple platforms so that students can check their results conveniently.
The CBSE results, before announcements triggered a meme fest on Twitter.
Anxious students were either using this as a coping mechanism pre-announcement or sharing their feelings after 12 pm when the results will be declared by CBSE. The Twitter memes ranged from the CBSE site lagging to the reaction of backbenchers at good results.
Cbse 10th result to be announced today.— Raiyan Akhtar (@RaiyanAkhtar6) August 3, 2021
ME-#CBSEClass10result #cbseresults2021 #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/NK0Ly71nxM
#CBSEClass10result— Aryan ツ (@aryn_vrm) August 3, 2021
Meanwhile 10th students rn : pic.twitter.com/R78Htx9yfv
Server be like #CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/WflqO2BvIv— KRITIK (@cricktik) August 3, 2021
Cbse class X results to be announced today at 12pm.— legolas (@xcentzzz) August 3, 2021
Students to CBSE:#CBSEClass10result #CBSE pic.twitter.com/DhdC21Ldjs
#CBSEClass10result— राजीव कुमार 🇮🇳. (@_Rajiv_Singh) August 3, 2021
After declaration of results time
ME:- pic.twitter.com/YEGhlJDN6a
#CBSEResult #CBSE #CBSEClass10result— Memez_bay (@BayMemez) August 3, 2021
Results will improve for sure..💯
Meanwhile shoes/chappal wallah:- pic.twitter.com/IVZdcJGtaT