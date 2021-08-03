CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Results of over 65,000 students delayed, here's why

CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 likely to be declared next week

CBSE Class 10th Results 2021: Board likely to declare results soon; here's how to check your roll number

'Mere ko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai': Ahead of CBSE Class 10 results, Netizens share hilarious memes

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 10th Result 2021 to be announced at 12 pm on Tuesday at cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE would host the class 10th result on multiple platforms so that students can check their results conveniently.

The CBSE results, before announcements triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

Anxious students were either using this as a coping mechanism pre-announcement or sharing their feelings after 12 pm when the results will be declared by CBSE. The Twitter memes ranged from the CBSE site lagging to the reaction of backbenchers at good results.

Cbse class X results to be announced today at 12pm.

Students to CBSE:#CBSEClass10result #CBSE pic.twitter.com/DhdC21Ldjs — legolas (@xcentzzz) August 3, 2021

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 11:22 [IST]