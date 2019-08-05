Memes on Centre’s decision to scarp Article 370 flooded social media

New Delhi, Aug 05: It's not any grand affair today, neither any poll day nor budget day but still all eye is at Centre's decision on an important issue of our nation, abolition of 370. The government has said that it is fixing a historic blunder by scrapping Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be Union Territories.

As Union Home Minister, Amit Shah made a historic announcement that Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be scrapped their was an uproar in the Upper house of the Parliament. Opposition protests at Shah addresses Rajya Sabha.

With Article 370 scrapped, Article 35 too goes automatically

And the Jammu and Kashmir issue is highly trending on social media. Twitteratis flooded social media with memes of scrapping Article 370.

Congratulation to all Indians. 370 and 35A in dustbin, it's rightful place. Thank you BJP. Well-done Modiji and Amit Shah. #KashmirParFinalFight #Article370 pic.twitter.com/KsykBz5Q7A — Axaya Malaji (@Akshmalaji) August 5, 2019

With #Article370 gone, at long last, the slogan "From Kashmir To Kanyakumari, India Is One"

finally, finally comes true!#OneIndiaPlan #KashmirHamaraHai pic.twitter.com/BYqOjYRC81 — MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) August 5, 2019

#Article370 the most bad ass home minister india has ever seen?￰ﾟﾘﾂ? pic.twitter.com/z9s4pSfg59 — Arav_debonair (@AravDebonair) August 5, 2019

Kashmir changed coz its shifted from "Pic-1 to Pic-2"

It's the best time to solve it, remove ⬇️ Articles!! #कश्मीर_मेरा_है#Article35A #Article370 pic.twitter.com/ulHeSdbbGa — CS Sujit Jha?￰ﾟﾇﾳ (@SujitTweets_) July 28, 2019

Article 35A authorises the Jammu and Kashmir permanent residents with special rights & privileges and Article 370 provides special autonomy to them.