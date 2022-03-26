‘Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ is Congress' new campaign over rising fuel price hike

Only way forward for Congress is to adopt model of collective, inclusive leadership: G-23 leaders

New Delhi, Mar 26: Congress will launch 3-phased agitation plan 'Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' from March 31 to April 7 against price rise said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a press conference on Saturday.

He targeted the BJP after petrol and diesel prices were increased for the fourth time in five days, saying this "shameless fleecing" of the public must stop.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the government over the rising prices of fuel, saying, "King prepares for palace, while subjects reel under inflation."

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Saturday, the fourth increase in five days as oil firms passed on to consumers the spike in cost of raw material.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Inflation in Modi government - 'date new, problem same. This morning also started with rising prices. Today again the rate was increased by Rs 0.80."

"Everyday a new rate of diesel/petrol in new India, four attacks in five days, loot of Rs. 3.2/L," he said.

"BJP continues - celebratory oath-taking, public suffers from inflation every day?" Surjewala said.

His remarks came a day after the BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath was sworn in in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP won four out of the five assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. The AAP came to power in Punjab.

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 16:40 [IST]