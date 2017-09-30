Mehbooba Mufti pays obeisance at Shahadara Sharief shrine

Jammu, Sep 30: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah at Shahadara Sharief in Rajouri district and joined the annual Urs.

Mehbooba, who is also the chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Council, the body which manages the affairs of the important shrines in the state, visited the shrine and paid obeisance there, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister joined the annual Urs at the shrine which is being observed on the ninth and the tenth of the Islamic calendar month of Muharram every year. Mehbooba also launched the website of the shrine on the occasion. The website, besides giving an in-depth information about the life and teachings of the 18th-century saint, also provides information about boarding and lodging to the intending pilgrims, the spokesman said.

The chief minister also inaugurated the community kitchen constructed by the shrine management for the convenience of the pilgrims. She interacted with the devotees and sought their feedback about improving services by the shrine management. Later, Mehbooba held a review of the developmental activities in the district. She enquired about the pace of work on the Medical College at Rajouri besides other developmental works in the district, the spokesman said.

PTI