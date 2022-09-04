'Mehangai Par Halla Bol': Mega Congress protest against price rise in Delhi today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi's Ramlila maidan on Sunday.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders would address the "Mehngai par halla bol" rally.

Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the country, would participate.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment and promoting communal harmony.

Meeting and talking to political rivals doesn't change one's DNA: Azad counters Congress

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is the Congress party's biggest ever mass contact programme, where the party leaders will reach out to the common people at the grassroots level.

Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

The opposition party is also seeking a solution to the problems of price rise, inflation and unemployment, besides the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items, and wants efforts on the part of the establishment to help provide respite to people.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, September 4, 2022, 9:12 [IST]