    Meghalaya'; Shah hints at tweak in Citizenship Act says,'will sit, discuss what can be done'

    New Delhi, Dec 15: Amid raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country, Union home minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Jharkhandhinted that some changes could be brought in to address the concerns raised by Meghalaya.

    Meghalaya; Shah hints at tweak in Citizenship Act says,will sit, discuss what can be done
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    It was his first public address after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in the Rajya Sabha. Shah has so far addressed three election rallies - at Giridih, Baghmara and Dhanbad Assembly seats, which vote in the fourth phase of the Jharkhand elections on Monday.

    Amit Shah's stomach ache jibe at Congress amid protests in Northeast

    "Now that the Citizenship Act has been passed Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya CM) and his ministers met me and informed me about some changes they want. I told him we will sit and talk and find out in a positive way what could be done to solve the problems of Meghalaya. No one needs to be worried," the home minister can be seen saying in the video posted by ANI.

    Shah, who is also the BJP national president, hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the former Congress president was ignorant of India's history.

    "Even a district youth president of our party can give an account of the developmental work done during five years of BJP-led rule in Jharkhand (more) than what Congress has done during 55 years of its rule. Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren say why is Kashmir issue important in Jharkhand elections? ...the youth of this state are securing the borders of this country. But Rahul Gandhi does not know history as he has Italian sunglasses in front of his eyes," he said.

    2019: Paving the way for the persecuted and passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

    Earlier, a delegation led by Conrad Sangma met Amit Shah seeking some "protection" on the lines of Inner Line Permit like Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

    The state government has passed an Ordinance for mandatory registration of outsiders entering the state. The Ordinance is awaiting the Governor's approval.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
