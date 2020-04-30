Meghalaya govt allows inter-district movements as several areas declared 'Green Zone'

Shillong, Apr 30: On Thursday, the Meghalaya government declared 10 of the state's 11 districts as "Green Zones" and allowed inter-district movements.

According to reports, it is alleged that the decision was taken as there was no COVID-19 case reported from these districts. All the 12 COVID-19 cases in the state, including one death, have been reported in the state capital that falls under East Khasi Hills district.

"Barring East Khasi Hills district, all other 10 districts in the state are in the green zone as they have not reported any COVID-19 cases. All deputy commissioners in the green zones may allow inter-district movement," Political Department secretary Cyril VD Diengdoh said in a letter to the district magistrates.

"The inter-district movement has been allowed in the green zones on the condition that people do not transit through East Khasi Hills district," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has identified over 10,200 people from the state stranded in other parts of the country, including around 2,500 in other northeastern states.

"They have been asked to register themselves online at http://www.meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid or with government helpline numbers 8132011037/8433038716/9711544148 and 7338550288 if they want to return to their homes on May 4, a day after the lockdown is scheduled to be lifted," another senior official said.