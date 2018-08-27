  • search

Meghalaya bypoll results: CM Conrad Sangma wins from South Tura

    Shillong, Aug 27: Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K Sangma on Monday won the South Tura by-election.

    NPP candidate and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma is accompanied by his family as they cast their votes at South Tura constituency.(PTI File Photo)
    Conrad Sangma polled 13656 votes and defeated his nearest Congress rival, who polled only 5235 votes, by a margin of 8421 votes.

    Sangma had expressed confidence that he will win the South Tura Assembly bypoll on Monday, adding that the ruling National People's Party (NPP) would also win the Ranikor Assembly by-election.

    "I am confident that the people of South Tura and Ranikor have reposed their faith on the NPP. Our performance speaks for itself," the chief minister told PTI.

    Sangma is leading the six-party coalition government, which include regional parties and BJP. Conrad is the Lok Sabha MP from Tura. South Tura's National People's Party (NPP) MLA Agatha Sangma recently vacated the seat for his brother Sangma, who became chief minister on March 6.

    Sangma, who was sworn in as chief minister in March, has to get elected to the Assembly to continue in office. He is pitted against Congress's Charlotte W Momin and Independents John Leslee K Sangma and Chris Kabul A Sangma.

    In the bypolls held on Thursday, a collective voter turnout of over 77 per cent was recorded. In South Tura, where the electorate size is 30,231 voters, 72.82 per cent of the voters exercised their right to franchise. The voter turnout in Ranikore, with an electoral strength of 29,685 was recorded as 82.1 per cent.

