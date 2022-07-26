YouTube
    Meghalaya BJP leader ‘involved in sex racket’ arrested in Uttar Pradesh

    Shillong, July 26: Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak who is accused of operating a sex racket at his farmhouse in the state was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a senior Police officer said.

    Marak, a former militant leader, is absconding following a police raid at the farmhouse at Tura in the state's West Garo Hills district, from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on Saturday.

    "Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. A team is being sent there to bring him to Tura," district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh told PTI.

    The BJP leader was arrested in Hapur district by the UP police, hours after the authorities in Meghalaya issued a look out notice against him, Singh said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 21:15 [IST]
