SC to commence final hearing on pleas challenging constitutional validity of sedition law on May 5

Meet the two new Supreme Court judges: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 9: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala took oath as judges of the Supreme Court on Monday. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to the new judges in a swearing-in ceremony.

With the appointment of two new judges, the India's apex court will function at its full strength of 34. Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia served as Gauhati High Court Chief Justice, while Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala had served as Gujarat High Court judge.

Justice Dhulia, who hails from Madanpur, a remote village located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, will be the second Judge to be elevated from Uttarakhand High Court. His elder brother Himanshu Dhulia is a retired Naval Officer and the younger, Tigmanshu Dhulia, is a national award-winning film director.

Whereas Justice Pardiwala has become the fourth Parsi to adorn the bench of the Supreme Court. He will have a tenure of about two years and three months as Chief Justice of India. The elevation of a Judge from a minority community is happening after a gap of five years. Justice S Abdul Nazeer was elevated to Supreme Court in February 2017.

The Centre on Saturday appointed two new judges to the Supreme Court.

The two appointments are-Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the notification said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 11:06 [IST]