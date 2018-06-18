Meet South India’s first woman fighter pilot

Meghana Shanbough became the first woman fighter pilot from South India following the commissioning of 113 Indian Air Force officers at Dundigal. She became the sixth woman fighter pilot to be commissioned.

Meghana was one of the 13 woman officers who were commissioned on Saturday at the Air Force Academy. Meghana is a resident of Marle in Chickmagalur district.

Congratulations to Karnataka's #MeghanaShanbough for becoming South India's First Lady Fighter Pilot and touching the sky! You are an inspiration to all of us and you have made Karnataka very proud! pic.twitter.com/goBEKIgoNi — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) June 17, 2018

Following the commissioning, Karnataka's deputy chief minister Dr. G Parameshwar tweeted, " Congratulations to Karnataka's #MeghanaShanbough for becoming South India's First Lady Fighter Pilot and touching the sky! You are an inspiration to all of us and you have made Karnataka very proud!"

The BJP's C T Ravi also took to Twitter and said, "Congratulations to Chikkamagaluru's Pride, Miss Meghana for becoming the first South Indian Fighter Jet Pilot in the Indian Air Force. I wish Her more success in Her journey that will take her to greater heights."

