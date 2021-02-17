Meet Shabnam: First woman likely to be hanged in India after Independence for killing 7 family members

Nirbhaya: What went on at Tihar this morning before the execution took place

New Delhi, Feb 17: Shabnam, one of the two convicts in the Uttar Amroha murder case, is the first Indian woman who is set for gallows. Preparations have commenced to hang Uttar Pradesh resident Shabnam who was found guilty of murdering seven of her family members.

Meerut's Pawan Jallad, who also carried out the execution of the men convicted of the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, has inspected Uttar Pradesh's only female hangout situated in Mathura.

Rope has been ordered from Bihar's Buxar. However, the date to carry out the death sentence remains to be decided.

The incident dates back to 2018, when Shabnam along with her lover Saleem, killed the former's entire family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

The duo was having an affair and wanted to get married. However, the woman's family was opposed to their marriage.

During the investigation it was found that Shabnam had abetted Saleem in the crime as she made her family members drink milk laced with sedatives before hacking them to death. She didn't even spare her little nephew killed who was strangulated to death.

On the day of judgment, the judge heard the statements of 29 witnesses. The 160-page judgement was passed after 649 questions were asked from the witnesses.

A Sessions court had sentenced the duo to death. In 2010, they challenged the Sessions court's verdict in the Allahabad High Court.

The HC upheld the death sentenced. Shabnam and Saleem then approached the Supreme Court but the top court in 2015 upheld the death sentence.

Shabnam then filed mercy plea in front of then President Pranab Mukherjee. They also filed a review plea in the Supreme Court.

On January 23, Supreme Court reserved its judgment on the review petition filed by the convicts for killing seven members of Shabnam's family in 2008.

India's only female execution room was built in Mathura jail during British rule in 1870, but no convict has been hanged there since Independence. The only mention of this hanging room in India can be found in the UP Jail Manual, 1956, which lays out elaborate rules for the execution of women convicts on death row.