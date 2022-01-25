YouTube
    Meet Padma Awards Winners 2022: Full List

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The government of India has announced Padma Awards for the year 2021-22. It is one of the highest civilian awards of the country which are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan. Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

    Highlights:

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

    Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat & Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam to be awarded Padma Shri.

    Former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh to be conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

    Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to get Padma Bhushan.

    Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella, his co-founder wife Suchitra Ella to be awarded Padma Bhushan. Check out the winners' list:

