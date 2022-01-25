Republic Day 2021: Six from Odisha to receive prestigious Padma awards today

PM Modi urges citizens to nominate their choice of inspiring people for Padma awards

Want to nominate someone for a Padma Award? Here is where you do it

Names of doctors SK Sarin, Suresh Kumar, Sandeep Budhiraja to be sent for Padma awards: Delhi CM

Padma Awards 2021: Paswan, Gogoi, Sumitra Mahajan among awardees; Check full list here

Meet Padma Awards Winners 2022: Full List

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 25: The government of India has announced Padma Awards for the year 2021-22. It is one of the highest civilian awards of the country which are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan. Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Highlights:

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat & Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam to be awarded Padma Shri.

Former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh to be conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to get Padma Bhushan.

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella, his co-founder wife Suchitra Ella to be awarded Padma Bhushan. Check out the winners' list:

Govt announces Padma Awards 2022



CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan pic.twitter.com/Qafo6yiDy5 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan



Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat & Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam to be awarded Padma Shri pic.twitter.com/J5K9aX9Qxz — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022