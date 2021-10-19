Meet Nick Gomez: a Public Speaker Empowering Lives With Crypto Currency Education

IMTS Institute Is on The Path to Become one of the Topmost 'Distance Learning Institute in Asia

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Nick Gomez is one of the world's leading Public Speakers working to educate and mentor people of all ages and backgrounds on the new era of digital currency through a program known as myswipecoin. Nick has taught thousands of students worldwide to master both Bitcoin and Crypto markets with his more than 7 years of knowledge and experience. Nick is a multi-million dollar investor and trader, and he has helped hundreds of students become profitable, as well. My motto is "People over Profits" and I value service above all else, he says.

Being raised by a single mother who provided for her family, he knew he wanted to make a difference in their lives. He became passionate about helping other people take part in this promising activity as soon as he discovered crypto currency's power. He became interested in network marketing and began running an educational app and website with over 40,000 students learning investment strategies.

"I believe that fear is the illusional barrier separating the most blissful opportunities and accomplishments from us," Nick says. Having reached the point where your idea can be implemented, you can get on the roller coaster without becoming phased by the ups and downs. Nick didn't let criticism from friends or family stop him from entering a new industry. A successful life is defined differently by each individual. Nick believes that if he is doing what he loves, he is successful.

Nick has always been fascinated by trading and investing. He felt like it was a natural transition to become a Crypto Currency Master Educator and Public Speaker. In addition, he co-founded Walmart Automation. He discovered the key is consistency and a genuine care for the success of others. "I believe behind fear come the biggest blessings, fear is the illusional barrier before the most blissful opportunities and accomplishments," he says.

Nick's next goal is to expand his portfolio by managing a Crypto Hedge Fund. He will also continue his traveling and speaking ventures around the world to continue to help the average person break the barriers of entry into making money in the Cryptocurrency markets.

You can follow Nick on Instagram @nickkgomez.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 13:40 [IST]