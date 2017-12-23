Meet modern day Mowgli from Karnataka whose bond with the monkeys is unbelievable

Mowgli of Karnataka : Meet the wonder boy whose bond with monkeys is unbelievable | Oneindia News

The grey langurs or the Hanuman langurs are not the usual pets. However for this modern day Mowgli, a two year old boy Samarth Bangari of Allapur village in Kundagol taluk, Dharwad, these langurs are his soulmate.

Samarth literally eats, sleeps and plays with these wild langurs the whole time with no fear what so ever.

Langurs feel the same The langurs which are extremely hard to train too cannot live without the boy. In case they do not spot him, the langurs go to his bed take off the bedsheets, wake him and drag him to play with them. When it all started It started six months back when the boy had gone along with his mother to his grandfather's house. To stop him from crying, his grandmother gave him a jowar roti to eat. Instead of eating it, he went straight out and handed it over to a langur who was resting on a tree. The langur paced down the tree and took the roti from him. The sight left all baffled. What was even more surprising that Samarth did not even budge when 10 others langurs came to the spot. No fear Samarth knows no fear while he is with the langurs. He carries the little ones, sometimes hits them, but the langurs have no problem with that. Manjunath, the father of the toddler says that earlier they used to fear for his safety, but today they are aware that both Samarth and the langurs are comfortable with each other. There have been times when the relatives have rushed to get the boy back. They have only returned with injuries as the langurs have attacked them. Samarth on the other hand has not sustained a single injury, leave alone a scratch, the father explains. Playing the peacemaker The family members had once tried taking him away from the village so that he was out of the reach of the langurs. However what followed was chaos. The langurs followed him and ransacked everything which forced the family members to get him back. For the villagers this is development is a God send. There were two sets of langurs which would fight with each other. These fights had resulted in loss for farmers and housewives in terms of crops and eatable. However with Samarth around, the two groups appear to have made their peace with each other.

(Image courtesy: YouTube grab)

OneIndia News