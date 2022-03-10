Punjab Election Result: Double whammy for Charanjit Singh Channi as he loses from both seats

AAP's Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

In BJP’s UP win, a spike in vote share in comparison to 2017

'Will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine’, says Kejriwal

The seven records that Yogi Adityanath broke in UP

Meet Labh Singh Ugoke, a Mobile phone repair shop owner, who defeated Channi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Mar 10: In another major setback for the Congress, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has lost from Bhadaur seat to Aam Aadmi Party's Labh Singh Ugoke. Charanjit Singh Channi has contested the Punjab Election 2022 from two seats.

Bhadaur in Barnala district is the second reserve seat from where Congress chief ministerial candidate Charanjit Channi contested, besides Chamkaur Sahib.

Labh Singh Ugoke, the AAP candidate who defeated CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Bhadaur, works in a mobile shop. Similarly, the woman who defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu is a normal AAP worker. When the Aam Aadami gets up, he can bring revolution," Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing his party workers.

Ugoke was born in 1987. He has studied till the 12th standard. After passing Class 12, Labh Singh took up a diploma course in mobile phone repair and opened a shop in his village. However, his shop has been closed for the last three years now.

In 2013, Ugoke had joined AAP voluntarily.

Ugoke, who earlier ran a mobile repair shop, said his father is a driver, while his mother is a sweeper in a government school.

Know all about Charanjit Singh Channi

The Aam Aadmi Party appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken lead in 93 of the 117 Assembly seats.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 16:48 [IST]