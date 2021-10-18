Sumit Mallabade: The only Indian clash YouTuber to Share his Tips and Tricks to his followers

Meet Kaztro Gaming, Kerala’s top followed gaming creator

Being successful in gaming is a challenging task. It takes a lot of patience, effort and practice to be a perfectionist. In this competitive world, there are a lot of people who are passionate about gaming. One such person who has conquered at different levels of gaming is Kaztro Gaming . He is a renowned gaming creator on YouTube who gives advices and gaming tips about video games as he has a keen interest in the same.

The man behind the most subscribed gaming channel from Kerala, Kaztro Gaming with over 1.2 million subscribers, is Muhammed Ramees. He is a 23 year old Keralite who began his career on YouTube as a gaming creator in 2020. Within no time, he embellished the crown of largest gaming creator of the state. At the beggining of his YouTube journey, Ramees used to create videos about online money-making guides.

Besides making videos, he aimed on gaming and started streaming and making contents of video games especially PUBG Mobile.

He was born on 19 January 1998 at Pattambi, Palakkad to Mr. Abdul Rasheed M.P and Mrs. Suhra K.P.

He is a BCA graduate from Bharathiar University. Similiar to all other parents, Kaztro's parents were also anxious about him choosing gaming as a profession. But Kaztro's immense passion and dedication made him a gaining ground which made them more confident about him.

Kaztro became famous through PUBG Mobile and his revenue started enhancing with increasing audience. After the ban of PUBG Mobile in India on Semptember 2020, the game relaunched its Indian version as Battlegrounds Mobile India for Indian users. This relaunch established a wide opportunities for young and vibrant gamers like Kaztro as well as for the Indian eSports Industry.

As a result of his livestreaming of the same game, he has become an official partner of Battle Grounds Mobile India and he is the one and only partner from Kerala. As a successful player, he has continued to film, edit, and publish his gaming videos directly from his phone, ensuring that the quality is up to par. His PUBG mobile ID is 591984617.

From his earnings, Kaztro transformed his tiny gaming setup to a modern facilitated gaming room that worth a huge amount. Also, he shared his happiness on social media recently, on acheiving his dream car. His incredible success as gamer improved the standards and lifestyle of his family. Kaztro built his own kingdom alone in gaming within a short period of time. This remarkable journey of an ordinary boy could inspire millions.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 17:17 [IST]