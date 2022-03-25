Meet Baby Rani Maurya, former Uttarakhand Guv and now minister in Yogi 2.0 cabinet

UP govt formation: Yogi Adityanath meets JP Nadda to give last-minute touch to his ministry

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Mar 25: Baby Rani Maurya, who quit as the Uttarakhand governor's post, to take a plunge into active politics has been inducted in Yogi Adityanath cabinet 2.0.

The 65-year-old Dalit leader from the West UP, is considered a key worker who helped BJP increase its outreach towards the backward class.

An influential Jatav leader, Rani Maurya blongs to BSP chief Mayawati's community. Jatavs are considered to be the largest segment among the Dalits and Baby Rani Maurya is key leader from the community within the BJP.

Maurya had resigned from the governor's post in September last year, leading to speculations that the party want her to enter active politics. She held the post for three years.

She was made the national vice-president of the party and was elected to the state Assembly from Agra (Rural) in the just-concluded elections.

With a degree in education (B.Ed) and Masters in Arts, she has been a member of the National Commission for Women.She had contested the 2007 Assembly elections from Etmadpur on a BJP ticket but was defeated then.

Her husband Pradeep Kumar retired from a senior post in a bank. Baby Rani Maurya had joined the BJP in 1995 and then became the mayor of Agra. She has held various posts within the BJP party.