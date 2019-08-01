  • search
    Mediation report in Ayodhya case submitted in SC, hearing tomorrow

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, AUG 01: The Ayodhya mediation panel has submitted its status report to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover on Thursday, in compliance with the apex court's earlier order. The Chief Justice of India bench led by Ranjan Gogoi will hear the matter on Friday.

    The Supreme Court had on 18 July asked the mediation committee on the Ayodhya land dispute to continue the mediation process and submit a report on the progress made till 31 July. The court also said that it will not put on record contents of the mediation report since it was to remain confidential.

    File photo of Supreme Court
    File photo of Supreme Court

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
