Media was critical of UPA during 26/11 Mumbai attack, not the same with Narendra Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

Media was critical of UPA during 26/11 attack, not the same with Narendra Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 12: Coming down heavily on the media for failing to play a responsible role, Rahul Gandhi said that it was critical of Manmohan Singh's government during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, but it is not the same with the BJP government despite the country witnessing several such incidents.

"The Congress has always been a building block for the country and all our hard work of 70 years has been sold by the BJP in mere seven years. When the Mumbai attacks had happened, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was called a weak PM by the media. The media did not raise questions at the time of Pulwama attacks," PTI sources said Gandhi as saying at the National Students' Union of India executive meeting.

Rahul Gandhi accused the media of not covering non-political farmers agitations nor it has been critical of the government over alleged Chinese incursions into the Indian territory. "He said media will be left useless the day we decide to go to the public directly," ANI sources claimed.

The Congress leader then stated, "Before independence, leading newspapers supported the British government during the freedom movement, as they are supporting the government today. In sections of the media during the British rule, Mahatma Gandhi was abused 24X7."

Rahul Gandhi urged the students to work hard against the anti-democratic government while encouraging them to expand the base of NSUI across the country.

On his turn, Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal hailed the humanitarian work carried out by the NSUI during the Covid-19 crisis. "I myself have been a part of the NSUI family and used to sit at the same place where the members are today. We can change the government for good," he added.

He then accused the Centre of suppressing the voice of dissent.

Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil recalled that Congress had respected the BJP even when it had won just 2 seats in 1984.