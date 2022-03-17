India, Indonesia hold security dialogue; focus on combating terrorism, violent extremism

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Mar 17: India and Indonesia on Thursday held extensive talks in Jakarta focusing on shared priorities such as combating terrorism and violent extremism, and explored ways to enhance defence and cyber security cooperation.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Indonesia's Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud MD held the talks at the second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue (IISD). "At the 2nd IISD, Minister Mahfud and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval discussed several shared priorities, including review of the current global and security issues, countering terrorism and violent extremism, and enhancing maritime, defence, and cyber security cooperation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said Mahfud and Doval mentioned the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence that the IISD would strengthen the cooperation to overcome common challenges and "identified opportunities" for further close collaboration in the field of political and security issues.

"At the meeting, Minister Mahfud and NSA Ajit Doval signed the Memorandum of Understanding for Security Dialogue between the coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia and the National Security Council Secretariat of the Republic of India," it said in a statement.

The IISD is a forum that brings the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs of Indonesia and the NSA of India together to discuss and enhance cooperation between the two countries on political and security issues. The MEA said Doval conveyed his gratitude to Mahfud for hosting the meeting in Indonesia and extended an invitation to Indonesia for the third IISD in India. Doval also met the coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs and the minister for foreign affairs.PTI MPB ANB ANB