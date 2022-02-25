MEA teams reaching Ukraine border to help evacuate Indians

Watch: Indian students in Ukraine make tearful pleas to govt for safe return

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: The Ministry of External Affairs has set up teams to assist in the evacuation of Indians stranded in the war torn Ukraine.

The teams would be reaching the Ukraine borders at Zahony border (Hungary), Krakowiec (Poland), Vysne Nemekce (Slovak Republic) and Suceava (Romania).

A series of meetings were held to make plans for the scores of Indians stranded in Ukraine. A special Air India flight had to return on Thursday after Ukraine closed its airspace.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a series of high-level meetings to put into operation certain contingency plans in view of the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine.

Official sources said given that the Ukrainian airspace was closed for civilian aircraft, alternate evacuation routes are being activated to bring back the Indians, especially the students.

They said additional Russian speaking officials have been sent to the Indian embassy in Kyiv and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine.

The sources said the Indian embassy in Ukraine is functional and its advisories should be followed carefully.

"Contingency plans are being put into operation," said a source

The sources said India is closely monitoring the "rapidly changing" situation in Ukraine and its immediate priority is to assist the Indians.

"We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. Focus is on safety and security of Indians, particularly students," said a source.

It said the control room set by the Ministry of External Affairs a few days back is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights in view of high risk to safety.

"The government is looking at ways to extend assistance to Indians there," said a source.

According to estimates, over 15,000 Indians are currently staying in Ukraine.

It is learnt that a series of meetings are underway to assess the situation and ways to extend assistance to Indians in that country.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:56 [IST]