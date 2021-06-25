MEA hits back, says China to blame for LAC standoff

Year on since India’s braves were martyred at Galwan Valley, but situation remains tense but under control

New Delhi, June 25: While hitting back at China, the Ministry of External Affairs has blamed Beijing for the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

New Delhi said that China amassing of a large number of troops in the border areas and attempts to unilaterally change the status quo led to the stand off between the two countries.

MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said that it has been the Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing of a large number of troops close to border areas in the western sector, and trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC, which have seriously disturbed peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The comments came in response to Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who had said taught China deployed troops at the border to prevent India from encroaching territory and it was New Delhi's aggressive policies that are to blame for the ongoing tension at the LAC.

Bagchi said that China's actions were in violation of our bilateral agreements including the 1993 and 1996 agreements that mandate that the two sides strictly respect and observe the LAC and that both sides will keep their military forces in the areas along the LAC at a minimal level.

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 9:16 [IST]